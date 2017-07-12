Meet a Dolphin

Zoe Harwell is 10 years old. She is in her first season swimming with the Pac Dolphins team. Her favorite stroke to swim is the backstroke. Zoe attends St. Paul School in Pocahontas. She has two brothers and two sisters. Her favorite athlete is Kevin Durant of the NBA’s Golden state Warriors.

Zoe’s hobbies also include basketball and softball, as well as playing the violin and guitar. She says her role models include Mrs. Abby Difani Tyler and Mrs. Rebecca Steimel. Zoe would love to meet Christian singer Britt Nicole one day.

