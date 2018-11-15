Maynard Tigers top Bobcats at home

MAYNARD—The Maynard Tigers picked up their first win Monday night with their 51-37 defeat over Corning. The Tigers are now 1-5 on the season coming off a heartbreaking 2-point, double overtime loss to Crowley’s Ridge Friday night.

Monday night before a packed home crowd, Maynard put up 13 points to Corning’s eight during the first quarter for the early lead. However, the Bobcats rallied back to tie it at 20 heading into the half. The Tigers came out hitting once again in the third, though, to hold a 36-27 lead after three before extending the deficit to 14 for the win. Terren Mann led Maynard with 20 points followed by Dakota Lee with 18. James Vandergriff added 7 points while Trystan Wellborn scored 6.

Friday night hosting CRA, the Tigers held the upper hand throughout most of the match before allowing a CRA comeback from 16 down in the fourth. Maynard led 14-6 after one, 33-17 at the half, and 47-31 after three. Leading by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter, CRA fought their way back to tie the game at 51 to force overtime. It would take two overtimes before CRA pulled out the 2-point victory. Lee led Maynard with 25 points and 9 rebounds while Mann scored 24 points with 13 rebounds.

