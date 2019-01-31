Maynard Lady Tigers take down Koshkonong 69-54

MAYNARD—The Lady Tiger basketball team would go 1-1 over the week with their 69-54 home win over Koshkonong, Mo. Monday night and their 55-47 loss to Corning in the FNB tournament Thursday night to move to 16-11 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Hosting Koshkonong Monday night, Maynard would lead 18-12 at the end of one, 36-23 at the half, and 46-34 after three to go on for the comfortable win. Lady Tiger senior guard Sybell Howison put up another impressive performance, scoring 35 points with 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Senior point guard Bethany Dobbins added 15 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals while junior Alicia Martin finished with five points. Mikell Edington, Stephanie Trammel and Richelle Lhamon each added four points in the win while Lexi Dobbins chipped in two points.

Thursday night, playing for third place in the annual First National Bank Tournament at Corning, it would be tight all the way through with Corning taking a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter before both teams scored eight in the second to give Corning a 20-16 lead at the half. The Lady Tigers would outscore the Lady Bobcats 15-13 in the third to come within two; however, Corning went on to put up 22 points to Maynard’s 16 in the fourth for the eightpoint victory.

