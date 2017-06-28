Local golfer serves as volunteer at the 2017 U.S. Open

ERIN, WIS.—A few weeks ago, Don Liebhaber, of Pocahontas, had the opportunity to get fairly up close and personal with some of the top professional golfers in the world at the 117th annual U.S. Open Golf Tournament held in Erin, Wis. Liebhaber, a long-time Little Debbie Snacks retailer in the area, is an avid golfer who’s been playing right at 30 years and was one of the 5,000 volunteers selected to work the U.S. Open this year. He had previously been to a couple of the FedEx professional tournaments in Memphis, but this was his first major tournament to attend.

“This is just so different,” stated Liebhaber. “I mean, there are 50,000 people each day on that course. I would probably do it again sometime. It was very interesting… a lot of people and everyone was really nice.”

