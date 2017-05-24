Local “Best Under the Sun” Redskin athletes to be honored

JONESBORO - CityYouth Minisitries of Jonesboro will be honoring five Pocahontas Redskin athletes chosen by the Jonesboro Sun as “Best Under the Sun” in recognition of their vast athletic achievements in high school sports.

The recipients are Pocahontas seniors Barkley Sorg, Sloan Rogers, Ashlyn Ellis (Player of the Year) Kristen Wiseman and junior, Jake Hardage. They will be honored at the second annual Jonesboro Sun/ CityYouth Ministries “Best Under the Sun” Banquet on July 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center (lower red entrance) in Jonesboro. Guest speakers will include Jay Harris, Trooper Taylor and Wes Swift.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/