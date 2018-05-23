Large Redskin roster kicks off spring football practice

POCAHONTAS – In just a few short months, the Pocahontas Redskins will be kicking off their 2018 football season, first with a scrimmage game at Valley View on August 17, and then their season opener at home on August 31 with Nettleton.

That said, the `Skins have already geared up and began spring practice just two weeks ago and held their first “Wednesday Night Lights” seven-on-seven last week followed by a Red and White game Monday night. The team is up largely in number this year, going from last year’s 39-man roster up to a current 56-man roster with the addition of the three-year undefeated sophomore class coming in.

