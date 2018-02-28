Lady Tigers win 1st round at state

MORRILTON- The Maynard Lady Tigers (4th seed region 4) defeated the Hermitage Lady Hermits (4th seed region 5) 47-42 in the first round of the Arkansas 1A State Basketball Tournament Monday morning, February 26. The win moved the Lady Tigers to 31-8 on the year and they next played the Jasper Lady Pirates Tuesday afternoon in the second round (results to be posted next week). With a win on Tuesday, Maynard will play the winner between Acorn and Mt. Vernon-Enola tonight (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m.

