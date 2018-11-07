Lady Tigers improve to 2-2 with Westside win

JONESBORO—The Maynard Lady Tigers picked up their second win Monday night at Westside with a 48-43 victory over the Lady Warriors.

Maynard senior center Mikell Edington led the way with 15 points followed by senior guard Sybell Howison with 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Senior point guard Bethany Dobbins would also put up 12 points while Christine Jarrett added 7 points and Alicia Martin 2 points.

