Lady Tigers improve to 2-2 with Westside win
Wed, 11/07/2018 - 4:22pm
JONESBORO—The Maynard Lady Tigers picked up their second win Monday night at Westside with a 48-43 victory over the Lady Warriors.
Maynard senior center Mikell Edington led the way with 15 points followed by senior guard Sybell Howison with 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Senior point guard Bethany Dobbins would also put up 12 points while Christine Jarrett added 7 points and Alicia Martin 2 points.
