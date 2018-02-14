Lady Tigers finish out regular season with 14th straight win

Following a 73-58 win over NEACHE at home Thursday night, the Maynard Lady Tigers finished out their regular season Friday night with a 54-49 win over Sloan-Hendrix to improve to 28-5 heading into the district tournament this week. Maynard began district tournament play Wednesday, February 14, at Armorel after receiving a first round bye. With a win on Wednesday, they will play Friday night at 7:00 pm.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/