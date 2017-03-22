Lady Redskins win opener against WR; lose 3 in Brookland tourney

By Brandon Smith

BROOKLAND- The Lady Redskins started off the 2017 softball season last Wednesday, March 15, at home with a 3-1 win over Walnut Ridge. They then traveled to Brookland over the weekend to compete in the Brookland Bearcat Blast Tournament where they would be shut out by Obion County, Tenn. 5-0 and by Marion 9-0 before falling to Trumann in the final round 5-2.