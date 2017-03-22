Lady Redskins win opener against WR; lose 3 in Brookland tourney
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:43pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
BROOKLAND- The Lady Redskins started off the 2017 softball season last Wednesday, March 15, at home with a 3-1 win over Walnut Ridge. They then traveled to Brookland over the weekend to compete in the Brookland Bearcat Blast Tournament where they would be shut out by Obion County, Tenn. 5-0 and by Marion 9-0 before falling to Trumann in the final round 5-2.
Playing four games in the opening week of the season, the Lady ‘Skins now sit at 1-0 in conference play and 1-3 overall. In the home opener against the Lady Bobcats of WR, Bryan Palmer got the win on the mound for the ‘Skins, throwing five innings and giving up no earned runs on five hits. She tallied four strikeouts with one walk. Kristen Wiseman would pitch two scoreless innings, striking out four while giving up two hits.
