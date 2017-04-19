Lady Redskins win again; still undefeated in conference

WALNUT RIDGE- The Lady Redskins continued their winning streak last night with a win an 8-2 win over Walnut Ridge to put them at 9-0 in conference play and 11-5 overall.

Stats will follow next week for the Walnut Ridge game but before the weeklong break, with the season winding down, the Lady ‘Skins faced Corning in a double header on April 11, where they had no trouble defeating the Lady Bobcats by huge margins.

