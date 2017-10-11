Lady Redskins Volleyball team goes undefeated over the week

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskin volleyball squad defeated Ridgefield Christian Monday night at home in four sets – 3-0, 25-18, 25-23, and 25-19 – to pick up their fourth straight win.

The `Skins are now in their final week of regular season play as they’ll wind down tonight (Thursday) at Batesville Southside before heading into the District Tournament this weekend at Westside.

MiKayla Kirk led the Lady `Skins Monday night over RC with 23 kills and 9 digs. Rylie Mangold added 18 assists while sophomore Kate Sorg added 11 assists. Bryan Palmer had 5 kills and Morgan Baker had 11 digs in the win. The Junior Lady Redskins would fall in two sets 26-24 and 25-14.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/