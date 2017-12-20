Lady Redskins upset Hoxie in double OT

HOXIE- In a showdown between last year’s 4A and 3A state champions, Pocahontas made the trip to Hoxie Monday night where they would defeat the favorite Lady Mustangs 64-63 in double overtime.

The win moves the Lady Redskins to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Hoxie came into the game undefeated in conference at 5-0 and 7-5 overall. They would actually outshoot the `Skins 48 to 42 percent from the floor and 62 to 57 percent from the line, but the Lady Redskins’ 31 rebounds to Hoxie’s 26 (11-5 offensively) as well as their 12 turnovers to Hoxie’s 14 proved enough to lift them to victory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/