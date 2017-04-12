Lady Redskins top Trumann; still undefeated in conference

By Brandon Smith

TRUMANN- After competing in the Marmaduke Classic over the weekend where the Lady Redskins would come out with an 8-7 win over Naylor, Mo. and a 14-4 loss to Greene County Tech, they traveled to Trumann Monday afternoon where they defeated the Lady Wildcats 5-2 to move to 8-5 overall on the season and 6-0 in conference play.