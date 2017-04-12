Lady Redskins top Trumann; still undefeated in conference
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 1:59pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
TRUMANN- After competing in the Marmaduke Classic over the weekend where the Lady Redskins would come out with an 8-7 win over Naylor, Mo. and a 14-4 loss to Greene County Tech, they traveled to Trumann Monday afternoon where they defeated the Lady Wildcats 5-2 to move to 8-5 overall on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
Against Trumann, Lady Redskin senior, Macy Matlock, hit a bases- loaded single in the top of the seventh to drive in two runs to help lead them to a 3-run victory in a rather tight match. Matlock and Brianna Emmons would have two hits apiece as Kristen Wiseman knocked a solo homerun and also got the win on the mound, going seven innings giving up two runs on four hits and striking out four. Ashlyn Ellis, Bryan Palmer, Katie Collier and Allyson Tyler each had one hit apiece.
