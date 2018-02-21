Lady Redskins take district runner-up

Begin regional tourney today

HARRISBURG- After first defeating Highland 29-24 in the semi-final round of the 4A-3 District Tournament on Thursday night, the Lady Redskins would fall to Brookland 49-44 in the championship game on Saturday night.

The Lady Redskins (20-10) will now head to Lonoke today (Thursday) to tip off against e-STEM (17-7) in the first round of regional tournament at 7:00 p.m. With a win, they will play Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the championship game to be held be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and the third place game on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

