Lady Redskins shut out Highland 8-0

HIGHLAND- The Lady Redskins came into Highland Tuesday afternoon at 1-3 overall and would shut out the Lady Rebels 8-0 to pick up their second straight conference win.

An excellent team performance all around, the ‘Skins’ Macy Matlock went 5-5 with two RBI’s. Lauren Sharp went 4-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI’s and Ashlyn Ellis went 2-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Kristen Wiseman, Brianna Emmons and Morgan Baker all had two hits on the afternoon and Katie Collier with one.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/