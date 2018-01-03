Lady Redskins place runner-up at Berryville Tournament

BERRYVILLE- The Lady Redskins improved to 10-6 overall last week at the annual Cornerstone Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament where they looked to claim their third straight championship at Berryville. After defeating Bergman 49-47 in an amazing fourth quarter comeback during the first round, they defeated Berryville 47-36 in the second round before falling to Valley Springs 43-38 in the finals on Saturday night.

First taking on Bergman Thursday afternoon, the Lady Panthers would control nearly the entire game, leading 15-12 after one, 29-23 at the half and 41-32 after three before Pocahontas came out hitting in the fourth quarter to outscore them 17-6 for a 2-point win. Bergman outshot Pocahontas 50 percent to 41 percent from the floor and went a staggering 6-7 from 3-point range as well as pulling down 20 rebounds to the `Skins’ 16. However, Pocahontas was able to force 13 turnovers which would prove vital in the win.

