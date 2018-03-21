Lady Redskins move to 4-2 overall

BROOKLAND- Before heading into Spring Break this week, the Pocahontas Lady Redskin softball team closed out last week with a 10-3 loss to Riverside in the first round of the Brookland Bearcat Blast Tournament on Friday after falling to Cave City 7-6 on Tuesday, March 13, and then defeating Corning 11-1 on Thursday to move to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Against Riverside on Friday, each team put up a run in the first inning before Riverside put up three in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth to take the 10-3 win. Pocahontas added another run in the third and one in the fourth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/