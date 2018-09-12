Lady Redskins lose 3 games over the week

POCAHONTAS—The Lady Redskin volleyball team took on some pretty stiff competition over the week, falling to Batesville, Wynne and Westside.

Hosting Batesville Monday night, the Lady `Skins would fall 3 games to none, losing 17-25, 18-25, and 20-25 to the Lady Pioneers. Madeline Holt led Pocahontas with seven kills while Kaylee Fish added four kills and Kate Sorg and Rylie Mangold each three kills. Grace Holt finished with seven assists and Mangold had six assists. Fish was 11-for-11 serving and Bryn McDonnough led the way in digs with 13. The Junior Lady Redskins would fall 13-25 and 22-25.

