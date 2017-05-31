Lady Redskins hold fundraiser for state championship rings

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskins are selling Sonic cards as well as bricks surrounding the Coach Dave Williams Statue at Schoonover Stadium in effort to raise money for their 2017 state basketball and state track championship title rings.

The bricks cost $100 and can be purchased at Integrity First Bank in Pocahontas. They can be bought for such purposes as “in memory of,” “graduation year,” various sports accomplishments such as “all-state” or “all-conference” or for team accomplishments such as “2017 Lady Redskins 4A State Basketball Champions,” for example. Sonic cards cost $5 and can be purchased at Integrity First Bank, First National Bank or from any Lady Redskin basketball or track team member or coach.

