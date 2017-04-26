Lady Redskins go undefeated in conference at 12-0

Brandon Smith

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskins’ softball team finished off an outstanding regular season last week, going undefeated in conference play at 12-0, as they head into the District Tournament at Cave City. The Lady ‘Skins would win all four games over the week by large margins- first defeating Walnut Ridge 8-2 on April 18 and then Melbourne 13-4 and 7-1 in a doubleheader on Wednesday before finishing out the week with an 8-3 win over Highland on Thursday.

On Tuesday, April 18, the team traveled to Walnut Ridge where senior pitcher, Kristen Wiseman, went the distance giving up only one earned run on five hits and striking out eight. Wiseman, Ashlyn Ellis and Katie Collier all finished the day with two hits apiece while Lauren Sharp, Macy Matlock and Bryan Palmer each had one hit in the 8-2 win.

