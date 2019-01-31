Lady Redskins go 1-1 over week

POCAHONTAS—The Pocahontas Lady Redskins improved to 14-10 overall and 6-5 in conference play Friday night at Schoonover with their 40-34 defeat over the Valley View Lady Blazers. The win comes off their 56-38 road loss to Brookland on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Hosting Valley View Friday night before a packed home crowd, the Lady Redskins came out hitting, outscoring the Lady Blazers 14-4 in the first quarter before Valley View finally came alive in the second to trail Pocahontas 23-18 at the half. With a little help in the turnover department (VV would cause 14 PHS turnovers to their own seven on the night), they continued to inch their way back into the game in the third in which they outscored Pocahontas 12-8 to cut the lead three heading into the final stanza.

The Lady Redskins went on to outscore the Lady Blazers 9-6 in the fourth quarter, though, for the sixpoint victory.

