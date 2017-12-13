Lady Redskins finish 3rd at Lyon College Tournament

BATESVILLE- The Lady Redskins moved to 6-4 overall in last week’s annual Lyon College tournament, picking up a 54-34 win over Viola in the first round, a 48-37 loss to Batesville Southside in the second, and a 50-32 win over Highland in the final round to finish out in third place.

Pocahontas started off the tournament with a bang, outscoring Viola 15-4 during the first quarter Monday night to go on and ultimately take the 20-point win and advance on to the second round. The 5-2 overall Batesville Southside squad would tighten up the competition, however, on Friday night. The first half was a close one with Southside maintaining a 12-11 lead after one and both teams putting 8 points in the second to make it 20-19 Southside at the half. The third quarter was the deal-breaker as Southside outscored the Lady `Skins 17-7 to comfortably pull ahead

