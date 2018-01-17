Lady Redskins finding their roles, prepare for last half of season

POCAHONTAS- With last Friday night’s and Monday night’s games canceled due to bad weather, the Pocahontas Lady Redskins are using the chilly mid-season break in action to reflect, rest up and heal as they prepare to head into the final half of the season.

At the start of the season, Lady Redskin Head Coach Harlan Davis discussed this year’s team having come off an incredible state championship season and noted that one of the most important focuses this year was simply letting the girls find their own individual identities – and then ultimately becoming comfortable in that role to such an extent as to best be able to contribute to the overall success of the team.

