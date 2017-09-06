Lady Redskins fall to Crowley’s Ridge

PARAGOULD- The Lady Redskins picked up their first loss of the year last Thursday, August 31, against Crowley’s Ridge by the scores of 21-25, 25-18, 11-25, and 15-25.

Senior Lady Redskin MiKayla Kirk led with 8 kills followed by Maddie Wilbanks with 5. Kate Sorg contributed 9 assists and was 17/17 serving. Rylie Mangold added 8 assists with 11 digs and Morgan Baker had 17 digs and was 13/13 serving with 3 aces. The Junior Lady Redskins won their match 2-0, 25-13, and 25-16.