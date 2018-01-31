Lady Redskins defeat Walnut Ridge 53-30, now 16-8 on season

POCAHONTAS- Coming off a 59-35 victory over Cave City last Tuesday night and then a 47-41 loss to Melbourne Friday night, the Lady Redskins came back home to host Walnut Ridge Monday night where their 26-3 fourth quarter run catapulted them to a 53-30 win over the Lady Bobcats to move to 16-8 overall.

The game would be extremely tight up until the blowout fourth quarter. Pocahontas led 6-5 after the first before being tied at 15 at the half and tied at 27 heading to the fourth quarter. Pocahontas stepped up the intensity, however, in the fourth with sophomore Kate Sorg hitting off the steal and then junior Rylie Mangold hitting several shots inside as Walnut Ridge struggled with the Lady Redskin press. Outscoring the Lady Bobcats 26-3, the Lady `Skins went on to take the 23-point win.

