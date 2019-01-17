Lady Redskins 2-2 over the week move to 12-9

POCAHONTAS—The Lady Redskins had a very busy week in which they would pick up two wins and two losses to move to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

After defeating Highland 54-44 at home Tuesday night, Jan. 8, they picked back up in the second round of the Kell Classic Tournament at Swifton Thursday night where they defeated Tuckerman 50-40 before falling to Riverside 31-27 in the semi-finals Friday night. Riverside would go on to defeat Trumann in the finals for the championship.

On Monday night, the Lady `Skins came back home to host top-ranked Batesville where they fell to the Lady Pioneers 63-34.

