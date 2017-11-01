Lady Redskins’ season comes to an end

BATESVILLE- The Lady Redskin senior volleyball team finished out their 2017-18 season last Tuesday afternoon, October 24, with a first round loss to Boonville in the Arkansas 4A State Tournament at Lyon College in Batesville.

The Lady `Skins would fall in three straights to the Lady Bearcats 17-25, 16-25, and 25-20. Booneville went on to fall to Baptist Prep 2-1 in the quarter finals, and Baptist Prep would ultimately reach the finals where they fell to Shiloh Christian 3-1. (No individual stats available at press time)

