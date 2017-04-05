Lady ‘Skins take first, boys third in relays

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskins took down the visiting competition at the Peco Foods Relays on March 30 as well as in the Wellman Relays Monday afternoon at Schoonover.

They would win the Peco Relays with 149 total points on 17 scored events. Valley View came in second with 125 points followed by Mountain Home with 89, Gosnell 66, Maynard 29, Greene County Tech 25, Sloan- Hendrix 24, Piggott 20, Hoxie 18, Brookland 11, Paragould 7, Cave City 6, Highland 5 and Marmaduke 4.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/