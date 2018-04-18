Lady ‘Skins take 4th at Sara Low Relays

BATESVILLE – The Lady Redskins finished in fourth place at the Sara Low Relays Thursday afternoon, April 12, at Batesville where Lady Redskin senior, Natalie Toney, took overall high point and set the new school record in the 400 meter dash with her time of 59.83.

Toney’s record breaks former Lady Redskin Julie Hagood’s time of 1:02.10 set back in the mid 1990s. The Lady `Skins totaled 73.5 points overall and placed fifth in the 4x400 meter relay (11.24.13) with runners Kaylee Fish, Allana Sisco, Brynlee Ellis and Natalie Toney (one point apiece).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/