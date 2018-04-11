Lady ‘Skins take 2nd at relays

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskins finished in second place out of 21 teams at the Senior High Wellman Relays Wednesday afternoon, April 4, at Schoonover Stadium with Lady Redskin senior, Natalie Toney, winning high point award and finishing first in the 100 meter hurdles as well as in the 300 meter hurdles.

The Lady `Skins totaled 83.50 points overall and placed second in the 4x400 meter relay (4:34.15) with runners: Natalie Toney, Rylie Mangold, Allana Sisco and Kaylee Fish.

