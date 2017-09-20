Lady ‘Skins knock off Walnut Ridge/Trumann

POCAHONTAS- The Lady Redskin volleyball team hosted Trumann Monday night, September 18, at the junior high gymnasium in which they came out victorious in their 3-0, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 win. They would also defeat the Lady Bobcats of Walnut Ridge last Thursday night 3-1, 25-12, 27-25, 23-25, 26-24. In Monday night’s matchup with

Trumann, Lady Redskin senior MiKayla Kirk led the `Skins with 13 kills and three blocks while Maddie Wilbanks added seven kills and four blocks. Rylie Mangold had 12 assists and Kate Sorg had 11 assist as well as going 12/12 serving. Morgan Baker added 14 digs in the match. The Junior Lady Redskins came out with the victory as well, winning 2-1, 25-27, 25-16, 15-9.

