Lady ‘Skins defeat Blytheville

The Lady Redskin volleyball team picked up another win Monday night, defeating Blytheville 3-0, 25-8, 25-9 and 25-7 at home. Lady Redskin senior Madeline Holt led Pocahontas with five kills with juniors Kaylee Fish and Kate Sorg each adding three kills. Sorg was also

16-for-16 serving while Kyla Brandt, a sophomore, was 16-for-17. The Junior Lady Redskins would win their match as well, defeating the Junior Lady Chickasaws 2-0, 25-6 and 25-11. Over the weekend, the Lady Redskins participated in the Cave City Volleyball Classic Tournament where they would place second out of 12 teams. Pocahontas went 2-2 in pool play, beating Walnut Ridge and losing to Newport. In tournament play, the Lady `Skins defeated Cedar Ridge, Harrisburg, and Riverview before falling to Hoxie in the finals. Pocahontas junior Kate Sorg would be named to the All-Tournament Team. (No stats available)

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/