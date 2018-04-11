Junior Redskins Wellman Relay champs

POCAHONTAS- The Junior Redskin 4x100 meter relay team made history last Thursday, April 5, as they broke the standing school record set in 1990 with their 46.40 finish. They would also place first out of the 18 competing teams to claim the Junior High Wellman Relays Championship. The team, made up of Jesse Tribble, Derek Whiley, Quy Le and Dawson Chester, accomplished quite the feat in breaking the 4x100 meter relay record, which was set by current head track coach, Casey Chester, Shawndel Williford, Jody Sifford and Jay Matheny back in 1990 with their 46.66 finish.

