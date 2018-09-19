Junior Redskins take down Rebels

POCAHONTAS—The Highland Junior Rebels were in town Thursday night at Schoonover Stadium for a rival meet-up with the Junior Redskins and what a game it would be as the Junior `Skins came away with the 21-14 victory.

The win moves the Junior Redskins to 1-1 on the year following their close road loss to Paragould the prior week.

