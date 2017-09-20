Junior Redskins roll past Westside

JONESBORO- The Junior Redskins continue to show their strength and talent this year and easily had their way with the Westside Junior Warriors Thursday night, September 14, by nearly shutting them 34-6. The Junior `Skins, this year as well as last, have a rock-solid,

“we’re-coming-at-you,” defense with unrelenting aggressiveness from Bryce Lemm, Zavior Taylor, Rob Mason… and that’s just naming a few of the guys. Then the offense with the sharp quarterback, Dawson Chester, and monstrous up-the-middle running of Derek While along with C.J. Palmer and Quy Le at the wideouts, make them enormously tough to handle.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/