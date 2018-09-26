Junior Redskins fall to Brookland at home

Star Herald Staff POCAHONTAS—The Pocahontas Junior Redskins hosted the Brookland Junior Bearcats Thursday night at Schoonover Stadium where, after an extremely competitive first half, the Junior Bearcats managed to escape with a 48-30 win to drop the Junior `Skins to 1-2 on the season.

The first half was anyone’s game as Pocahontas jumped out first. During their first series of downs, Junior Redskin quarterback Connor Baker took the `Skins up well into Brookland territory before pitching it to Tripp Risley for the first down up to the 11-yard line. Baker then took the keeper into the end zone along with the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Pocahontas with 4:47 to go in the first. Remaining scoreless during the first quarter, Brookland finally got on the board at just under a minute into the second when the Brookland runner rushed in from 20 yards out for the TD followed by the good 2-point conversion to tie it at 8. The Junior Bearcats went with an onside kick to which the Junior

`Skins took at midfield. Junior Redskin running back Jordan Wilkerson carried the ball for numerous gains before Risley took the handoff in from 30 yards out for the next Pocahontas score. After Baker’s good 2-point conversion, the Junior `Skins led it 16-8 with 6:00 to go in the half.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/