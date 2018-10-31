Junior Redskins end season on high note

GOSNELL—The Junior Redskin football team played their final game of the 2018 season Thursday night at Gosnell where they defeated the Junior Pirates 30-12 to end the year at 2-5.

“I could not be more proud of that group of guys,” said Head Coach Charles Baty. “Our defense just swarmed to the football. It’s the best defensive game we’ve had in junior high all year. The offensive line blocked really well. They also had some injuries with some players and had a lot of eighth graders out there on both sides of the ball. But had great leadership within the ninth grade class I felt like. Those guys worked every week and just could not really be more proud of them as far as their work ethic and their attitude and responding to adversity the way the did. We went out there and laid it on the line the last game of the year and I was proud of that.”

