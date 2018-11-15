Junior Lady Redskins advance to 2nd round of Pocahontas tournament

POCAHONTAS—The Junior Lady Redskins defeated the Junior Lady Bobcats of Walnut Ridge 39-22 Saturday night in the first round of the Pocahontas Junior High Tournament. They will now take on Cave City this afternoon (Thursday) at 4:00 p.m. The finals for the junior girls will be Saturday night at 6:30 and the boys immediately after at 7:45.

Pocahontas would put up an overall solid performance Saturday night, shooting 42 percent from the field and grabbing a total of 34 rebounds. They jumped out quick to take a 10-3 lead after the first quarter. Although they only outscored Walnut Ridge 9-6 in the second quarter, they still enjoyed a 19-9 lead heading to the half. The Junior Lady Skins kept the points coming in the third, upping their lead to 32-16 going into the fourth where they outscored the Junior Lady Bobcats 7-6 for the 17-point win.

Junior Lady Redskin Isabella Jansen led all scores with 14 points at an impressive 7-for-13 shooting performance. She would also grab 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Diamond Kimble added 11 points in the win with a game-high 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Hailey Hogan added 4 points and 3 rebounds, Peyton Edington 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal, Breonna Carpenter 2 points, Gracie Martin 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Danii Phillips 1 rebound and 1 assist, and Sydney White 1 rebound.

