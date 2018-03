The 10th annual Jammin’ In the Jungle Basketball Tournament will be held April 13-14.

The event is sponsored by the Pocahontas Project Graduation.

Entry fee is $110 with a three game guarantee. Licensed officials and four gyms.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/