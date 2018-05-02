Historic District regonized as an affiliate Main Street America

POCAHONTAS – The Pocahontas Commercial Historic District has been designated as an affiliate Main Street America™ program by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of nationally recognized Main Street America affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to achieving meaningful improvements in downtowns and commercial districts across the country using the Main Street Approach™.

“It is my privilege to recognize this year’s 299 Main Street America affiliate programs,” says Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “Their commitment to helping advance strong local economies, and to being a part of a national movement of like-minded community changemakers is truly powerful. Main Streets are the heart of our communities, and these Main Street America programs truly strengthen the economic, social, and cultural fabric of their entire communities.”

