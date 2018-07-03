The Great Eleven Point River Float draws enthusiasts

The Great Eleven Point River Float sponsored by the Randolph County Tourism Association commenced Saturday morning June 30 with nine teams including individuals and families traveling from as far as Houston, Texas, Tupelo, Miss.; Cape Giradeau, Mo., Little Rock and Memphis, Tenn.

Three generations of float participants marveled at the beauty of the Eleven Point River and shared stories and fond memories of their time on the river. To participants this event was more than a lazy afternoon on the river. This was an opportunity to share an experience with others. “Randolph County has so much to offer our own residents as well as travelers from all over. We hope this and future events will help share all we have to offer with potential tourists,” a spokesperson said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/