Golf teams pick up another 1st place finish

The Redskins and Lady Redskins would each take first place at the August 21 home matchup against Harrisburg and Westside. In boys’ action, Pocahontas shot a 128 to Harrisburg’s 146 and Westside’s 155 while the Pocahontas junior varsity team shot a 156. David Weick led the `Skins with a 40 followed by Jared Erwin and Logan Dunkerson each with a 44 and Skyler Prater with a 45. In junior varsity play, Caleb Sullivan led with a 47 while Mason Baltz shot a 49, Jace Wren a 50, Michael Barnett a 51, and Dalton Wright a 66. In girls’ action, the Lady `Skins took first with their 170 followed by Harrisburg with a 178. (Westside- NTS) Emma Hoggard led Pocahontas with a 47 while Madilyn McDowell shot a 58 and Mia Presley a 65.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/