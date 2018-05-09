Former PHS athlete shatters records at UCA

CONWAY – Former Pocahontas Lady Redskin athlete and graduate from the PHS Class of 2015, Kylee Kirk, continues to enjoy much success in track and field as she broke two school records at the University of Central Arkansas this year.

Kirk, now a junior at UCA who is studying physical therapy, broke the weight throw record a total of three times this season. The UCA record of 13.76 m, set in 2011, was first topped by Kirk on January 20, 2018, at Samford University with her distance of 13.97 m. She next broke her own record on February 9 at the University of Houston at 14.3 m.

