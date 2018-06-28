Football players honored

CityYouth Ministries would like to congratulate football players Jake Hardage and Devon Adams on being chosen as The Jonesboro Sun’s Best Under The Sun athletes.

The recipients will be honored at the third annual The Jonesboro Sun/CityYouth Ministries Best Under The Sun Banquet on July 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arkansas State University First National Bank Arena.

Recipients are free, individual tickets are $35, and a table of 8 is $500. This is the biggest fundraiser for CityYouth Ministries to provide a quality afterschool program for children in the Jonesboro community.

For additional information, you can email denisecym21@gmail.comor bestunderthesunbanquet@gmail.comor call CityYouth Ministries at (870) 333-1457. RSVP and ticket money is due July 16.