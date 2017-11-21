Off the field ... with Devon Adams
Tue, 11/21/2017 - 4:40pm News Staff
Number: 3
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Q: What is your most unique or memorable personal football experience going back from the time you were first able to throw a football to present day?
A. Honestly when I hurdled a guy at Dumas
Q: What is your go-to breakfast in the mornings?
A. Reese’s Puffs cereal
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/