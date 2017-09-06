Fast Nettleton squad holds off Pocahontas 42-21

JONESBORO- The Redskins traveled to Nettleton Friday night for their first regular game of the season in which an explosive Raider first quarter start would prove the difference in the ballgame as Nettleton’s 42 first half points proved enough to lift them to a 42-21 win.

Almost an exact replica, score-wise, of last year’s 42-20 loss in their home opener against Nettleton, Friday night started off on a bad note for the ‘Skins when they would take possession on their own 6-yard line off the opening kickoff. Shortly after, Nettleton forced a Redskin fumble to take over at the 3-yard line to which they immediately ran in for their first score of the night.

Then, a few moments later, Nettleton would get a mid-field interception to set up a rocket touchdown pass by Raider quarterback Deõndre Henry. Just barely into the game, Nettleton was already kicking off for the third time.

“It affected us,” stated Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty regarding the opening of the game. “It started off bad and they took advantage of it. That’s what good football teams do. They take advantage of mistakes that other teams make, and I think they’re a really good football team. Obviously the most physical team we’ve played since I’ve been here as well as the fastest.”

