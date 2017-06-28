Dolphins take second place at Mountain Home swim meet

The Dolphins Swim Team took 2nd place at the June 17th meet in Mountain Home with a total of 1,357.5 points. Thirty two swimmers from the Dolphins Swim Team attended the meet. A few swimmers from the Dolphins sat new pool records at Mountain Home. Karsynn Butler sat a new pool record for the Girls 400 Meter Free in the 9-10 age group with a time of 11:57.57S.

Samuel Frazier sat a new pool record for the Boys 400 Meter Free in the 13-14 age group with a time of 5:35.57S, and Calvin Frazier set a new pool record for the Boys 1500 Meter Free in the 15-18 age group with a time of 22:37.05S. Other teams attending were Mountain Home Hurricanes, Jonesboro Jets, Greene County Gators, Batesville Torpedoes, and Stone County Stingrays.

