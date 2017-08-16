Dolphins place 2nd at Jonesboro swim meet

The Dolphins Swim Team took 2nd place at the Jonesboro meet on July 15th. Twenty nine Dolphin swimmers competed to collect a total of 772 points. Other teams competing in the meet include Jonesboro Jets, Dart Frog Aquatics of Jonesboro, Blytheville Barracudas, and Wynne Marlins.

Dolphins Swim Team will begin their fall swim season in September. Watch the paper for information about a meet and greet for new swimmers. Sign-ups are now open to new and returning swimmers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/