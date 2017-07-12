Dolphins compete in Jonesboro meet

The Dolphins Swim Team competed at Jonesboro June 24, 2017. The Dolphins took 3rd place with a total of 334 points with a total of twenty eight swimmers. Eight teams from the South Wind Swim Conference were present at the meets. Those teams include: Jonesboro Jets, Greene County Gators, Pocahontas Aquatic Club Dolphins, Dart Frog Aquatics of Jonesboro,

Mountain Home Hurricanes, Wynne Marlins, Batesville Torpedoes, and Blytheville Barracudas. Results are as follows: Girls 10&U 100 Meter Medley Relay: 2nd place – Lauryn Johnson, Jewelia Percell, Emoree Davis, Anastasia Gonzales (1:54.35S) Girls 14 & U 200 Meter Medley Relay: 2nd place – Aundrea Suhl, Alexis Lawhon, Talissa Parker, Farah Rickman (3:53.17S) Boys 18 & U 200 Meter Medley Relay: 2nd place – Levi Smith, Issac Biggers, Trevor Smith, Eli Biggers (2:26.65S

